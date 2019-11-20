New IMF Program Is Crucial For Macroeconomic Stability In Ukraine – G7 Ambassadors

Ambassadors of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) note that the new program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is crucial for macroeconomic stability in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a G7 post on Twitter.

The meeting of the G7 ambassadors with the IMF mission in Ukraine takes place on November 20.

G7 believes that the new IMF program is crucial for macroeconomic stability and the future of reforms in Ukraine.

It is indicated that full support of the agreement with the IMF will bring long-term benefits to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission arrived in Ukraine to meet with the authorities on November 14.