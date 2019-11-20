subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.35
26.45 27
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • New IMF Program Is Crucial For Macroeconomic Stability In Ukraine – G7 Ambassadors
20 November 2019, Wednesday, 12:39 13
Politics 2019-11-20T21:00:07+02:00
Ukrainian news
New IMF Program Is Crucial For Macroeconomic Stability In Ukraine – G7 Ambassadors

New IMF Program Is Crucial For Macroeconomic Stability In Ukraine – G7 Ambassadors

IMF, G7, cooperation program

Ambassadors of the G7 countries (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) note that the new program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is crucial for macroeconomic stability in Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a G7 post on Twitter.

The meeting of the G7 ambassadors with the IMF mission in Ukraine takes place on November 20.

G7 believes that the new IMF program is crucial for macroeconomic stability and the future of reforms in Ukraine.

It is indicated that full support of the agreement with the IMF will bring long-term benefits to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the IMF mission arrived in Ukraine to meet with the authorities on November 14.

Больше новостей о: IMF G7 cooperation program

Archive
News
PGO Suspects Ecology Ex-Minister of Zlochevskyi Of State Funds Embezzlement 18:48
Stanytsia Luhanska Bridge Rebuilt, Will Reopen By November 23 18:39
Riaboshapka Confirms Expungement Of MP Ivanisov’s Rape Conviction 18:36
PGO Transfers All Its Cases To SBI, NACB, SBU, National Police 18:29
SBI Questions 562 Witnesses In Poroshenko Cases 18:15
more news
Gas Transit Contract With Gazprom Will Not Be Discussed At Normandy Format Meeting – Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko 17:49
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year 12:29
Bankers Attribute Strengthening Of Hryvnia To End Of Tax Period, Forecast Its Devaluation To 24.50 UAH/USD Before December 17:42
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail 18:52
more news
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Court Recognizes Actions Of Border Guards And Internal Affairs Ministry To Expulse Saakashvili To Poland As Legal 12:44
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail 18:52
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Poroshenko’s Speech At NSDC For Pressure On Judges Of Kyiv District Court 18:56
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair 12:21
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok