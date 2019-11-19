SBI Refuses To Close Case Against Poroshenko On Unlawful Influence On Selection Of Candidates For HCPJ Members Appointment

subscribe to newsletter
19 November 2019, Tuesday
SBI Refuses To Close Case Against Poroshenko On Unlawful Influence On Selection Of Candidates For HCPJ Members

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has refused to close criminal proceedings against former president Petro Poroshenko about alleged unlawful influence on the holding of a competition for the selection of candidates for the appointment of members of the High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ).

Poroshenko’s lawyer Ihor Holovan announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The defense appealed to the SBI to close the case against Poroshenko, which was refused.

The lawyer noted that on November 15, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court ordered the SBI to consider the petition of the defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, the SBI sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) a draft notice on suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko and requested that his immunity be removed.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed the SBI to withdraw from the Presidential Administration copies of the decrees of former president Petro Poroshenko on holding a competition to select candidates for the High Council of Public Justice.

