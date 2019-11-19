Gas Transit Contract With Gazprom Will Not Be Discussed At Normandy Format Meeting – Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko

Gas Transit Contract With Gazprom Will Not Be Discussed At Normandy Format Meeting – Naftogaz Group Executive

The issue of conclusion of a contract for transit of natural gas between the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company and the Gazprom gas company (Russia) will not be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France).

The Naftogaz group’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko stated this during the Freedom of Speech program on the ICTV television channel on Monday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have heard public statements by [Foreign Affairs Minister] Vadym Prystaiko that they have managed to repel the Russian side’s efforts to impose the gas issue on the Normandy Format," Vitrenko said.

He also said that the work on negotiations on a gas transit contract would continue in a trilateral format, with the participation of the European Commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries will be held in Paris (France) on December 9.

Russia raised the issue of direct gas supplies to Ukrainian customers during the recent Ukraine-Russia-European Union trilateral talks on transit of Russian natural gas, which took place on September 19.

Ukraine stated during the trilateral talks that it aimed to reach agreement with the European Union and Russia on a 10-year contract for transit of up to 90 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Naftogaz of Ukraine has stated that it is willing to reduce the size of its claim against Gazprom at the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term contract for transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine is concluded.