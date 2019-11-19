subscribe to newsletter
19 November 2019, Tuesday, 17:45 7
Politics 2019-11-19T19:00:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Lawyer Holovan: PGO Opens Case On Violation Of Poroshenko’s Correspondence And Telephone Conversations Privacy

Poroshenko, PGO, Petro Poroshenko, criminal proceedings, former President

The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has opened criminal proceedings on violation of the privacy of correspondence and telephone conversations of former president Petro Poroshenko.

Poroshenko’s lawyer Ihor Holovan announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Pecherskyi district court also ordered the PGO to open the case, as well as criminal proceedings on the disclosure of the secrecy of pre-trial investigation by officials of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), alleged improper advantage receipt by the SBI director Roman Truba, as well as the illegal collection, storage, use and dissemination of confidential information by the former deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Andrii Portnov.

The lawyer did not disclose the size of a possible bribe of Truba.

Thus, the PGO opened four criminal proceedings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 18, the SBI sent to the PGO a draft notice on suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko and requested that his immunity be removed.

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv allowed the SBI to withdraw from the Presidential Administration copies of the decrees of former president Petro Poroshenko on holding a competition to select candidates for the High Council of Public Justice.

