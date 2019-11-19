subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.35
26.4 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Bankers Attribute Strengthening Of Hryvnia To End Of Tax Period, Forecast Its Devaluation To 24.50 UAH/USD Before December
19 November 2019, Tuesday, 17:42 12
Economy 2019-11-20T00:45:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Bankers Attribute Strengthening Of Hryvnia To End Of Tax Period, Forecast Its Devaluation To 24.50 UAH/USD Bef

Bankers Attribute Strengthening Of Hryvnia To End Of Tax Period, Forecast Its Devaluation To 24.50 UAH/USD Before December

bank, hryvnia, exchange rate, Bankers

Bankers attribute the strengthening of the hryvnia to the end of the tax period and forecast its devaluation to 24.50 UAH/USD at the end of November.

Bankers stated this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“We expect a slight return to the level of 24.50 UAH/USD by the end of this week. The reason for this is the small volume of OVDP auction that was announced and the increased level of activity among buyers of foreign currency at about 24.10-24.20 UAH/USD. The main factor responsible for the strengthening of the hryvnia is the end of the tax period (the payment of large amounts of taxes for the third quarter by exporters). This was the main reason for the sale of large amounts of foreign currency," said Stanyslav Lisianskyi, the head of the investment and trading business department at the Alliance bank.

According to him, the hryvnia is expected to rise slightly to 24.50-24.70 UAH/USD at the end of the month, but everything will depend on the OVDP auction scheduled for November 26.

According to a representative of Idea Bank, the hryvnia is confidently approaching the rate of 24.00 UAH/USD rate on the interbank currency market.

"OVDP purchases by non-residents and active sales of foreign currency by exporters to finance their current business activities remain the main reasons for the strengthening of the hryvnia. In addition, the period of budget payments is approaching, and this is also a factor for strengthening the national currency," the banker said.

The Idea Bank is forecasting that the hryvnia exchange rate will fluctuate in the ranges of 24.00-24.40 UAH/USD this week, 24.00-24.50 UAH/USD by the end of the month, and 24.50-25.50 UAH/USD by the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the hryvnia has strengthened by 12.81% from 27.72 UAH/USD to 24.17 UAH/USD on the interbank market since the beginning of this year.

Больше новостей о: bank hryvnia exchange rate Bankers

Archive
News
SBI Refuses To Close Case Against Poroshenko On Unlawful Influence On Selection Of Candidates For HCPJ Members Appointment 17:52
Gas Transit Contract With Gazprom Will Not Be Discussed At Normandy Format Meeting – Naftogaz Group Executive Director Vitrenko 17:49
Lawyer Holovan: PGO Opens Case On Violation Of Poroshenko’s Correspondence And Telephone Conversations Privacy 17:45
Bankers Attribute Strengthening Of Hryvnia To End Of Tax Period, Forecast Its Devaluation To 24.50 UAH/USD Before December 17:42
Ukraine And Czech Republic Agree To Expand Military-Technical And Production Cooperation In Certain High-Tech Areas 17:39
more news
Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media 16:09
VAB Bank case: expertise proves the NABU wrong (documents) 14:27
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Gazprom Sends Proposal To Extend Current Gas Transit Contract By 1 Year To Naftogaz 18:44
Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz 18:40
more news
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 14:16
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair 12:21
Gas Price For Population Will Be Below UAH 8,550 Per Thousand Cubic Meters In Q1, 2020 - Orzhel 12:25
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok