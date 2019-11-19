Ukraine And Czech Republic Agree To Expand Military-Technical And Production Cooperation In Certain High-Tech Areas

Ukraine And Czech Republic Agree To Expand Military-Technical And Production Cooperation In Certain High-Tech

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have agreed to expand military-technical cooperation, including production cooperation in certain high-tech areas.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said this at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We agreed to expand bilateral military-technical cooperation. In particular, we introduced production cooperation in certain high-tech areas. We thank the Czech government for removing all barriers to trade in military-industrial products with Ukraine," he said.

The visit of Babis is the first visit by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic to Ukraine in 11 years.

Babis has noted that since 2014, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine EUR 15 million and assured that the provision of humanitarian assistance will continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy will visit Prague (Czech Republic) in May 2020 to participate in the meeting of the Visegrad Four (Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia).