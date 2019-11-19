Poroshenko Again Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case

Former President Petro Poroshenko again did not come for interrogation to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) in the case of the Ilovaisk tragedy.

The press service of the Main Military Prosecutor’s Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He did not come," said in the authority.

They did not specify the reason for Poroshenko’s failure to appear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) a draft notice on suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko.

On November 15, Poroshenko did not come for interrogation to the Prosecutor General’s Office in the case of the Ilovaisk tragedy and was repeatedly summoned for November 19.

