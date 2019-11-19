subscribe to newsletter
19 November 2019, Tuesday, 12:32
Politics
Ukrainian news
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that Yuliya Tymoshenko, chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada, offered him a list of people to be appointed to high posts in exchange for a vote by her faction along with the Servant of the People throughout the year.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yuliya Volodymyrivna told that she was offering us new people for various posts. People who will “bring investments." I would like us to be honest to the end. Yes, Yuliya Volodymyrivna did offer. She brought a list of her people for appointment to the "sweet" places. And in return she promised to vote for all the laws along with the Servant of the People in the Verkhovna Rada within a year. Of course, we refused. After all, the era of fixed agreements has ended forever," he wrote.

Zelenskyy is sure that the statement of the Batkivschyna about joining the opposition is not connected with "concern for the people", but with the fact that Tymoshenko "just doesn’t given “sweets" now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, the Batkivschyna announced its transition to the opposition in connection with the adoption by parliament in the first reading of a bill to lift the moratorium on the sale of agricultural land.

