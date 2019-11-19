Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company received an offer from the Gazprom company (Russia) to extend the current transit contract for one year.

The executive director of the Naftogaz group, Yurii Vitrenko, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Finally, we received a proposal from Gazprom by fax, which all the media write about,” he wrote.

Vitrenko noted that Naftogaz will carefully study this proposal and will give a constructive answer in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Gazprom sent Naftogaz a proposal to extend the current contract for the transit of Russian gas for one year.

Gazprom also proposed, as an alternative, a new contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine for one year, taking into account the projected demand of European customers for 2020.

Earlier, the Naftogaz board chairperson Kobolev said that Gazprom was not considering the possibility of concluding a new transit contract.

At the trilateral negotiations, Ukraine intended to negotiate with the European Union and Russia on a 10-year contract for the transit of natural gas in volumes up to 90 billion cubic meters per year.

Naftogaz is also ready to reduce claims against Gazprom from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term contract for gas transit through Ukraine is concluded.