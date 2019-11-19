subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.35
26.4 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year
19 November 2019, Tuesday, 12:29 15
Economy 2019-11-19T14:30:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year

Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year

Naftogaz, Gazprom, gas transit, gas transit contract

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company received an offer from the Gazprom company (Russia) to extend the current transit contract for one year.

The executive director of the Naftogaz group, Yurii Vitrenko, wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Finally, we received a proposal from Gazprom by fax, which all the media write about,” he wrote.

Vitrenko noted that Naftogaz will carefully study this proposal and will give a constructive answer in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Gazprom sent Naftogaz a proposal to extend the current contract for the transit of Russian gas for one year.

Gazprom also proposed, as an alternative, a new contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine for one year, taking into account the projected demand of European customers for 2020.

Earlier, the Naftogaz board chairperson Kobolev said that Gazprom was not considering the possibility of concluding a new transit contract.

At the trilateral negotiations, Ukraine intended to negotiate with the European Union and Russia on a 10-year contract for the transit of natural gas in volumes up to 90 billion cubic meters per year.

Naftogaz is also ready to reduce claims against Gazprom from USD 12 billion to USD 2 billion if a long-term contract for gas transit through Ukraine is concluded.

Больше новостей о: Naftogaz Gazprom gas transit gas transit contract

Archive
News
Poroshenko Again Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case 12:35
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year 12:29
Gas Price For Population Will Be Below UAH 8,550 Per Thousand Cubic Meters In Q1, 2020 - Orzhel 12:25
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair 12:21
more news
Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media 16:09
VAB Bank case: expertise proves the NABU wrong (documents) 14:27
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Gazprom Sends Proposal To Extend Current Gas Transit Contract By 1 Year To Naftogaz 18:44
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
more news
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair 12:21
Gas Price For Population Will Be Below UAH 8,550 Per Thousand Cubic Meters In Q1, 2020 - Orzhel 12:25
Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year 12:29
Poroshenko Again Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case 12:35
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok