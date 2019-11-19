subscribe to newsletter
24.05 24.35
26.4 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair
19 November 2019, Tuesday, 12:21 10
Politics 2019-11-19T14:15:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair

Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair

detention, Ukreximbank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, Hrytsenko, board chairperson

The State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) announced a competition for the post of chairperson of the board.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision of the Supervisory Board of November 15, 2019, a competitive selection is announced for the post of chairperson of the board of the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine JSC.

The acceptance of documents from applicants for participation in the competitive selection for the post of chairperson of the bank’s board is announced.

Candidates who wish to participate in the competition must provide the initial set of documents for the Odgers Berndtson (Talent Advisors LLC) recruiting company by 6:00 p.m., Kyiv time, on December 2, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, the Security Service of Ukraine detained the board chairperson of Ukreximbank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, on the grounds of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 255 (creation of a criminal organization), Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or its possession by abuse of official position), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of funds and other property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code.

On November 18, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to arrest Hrytsenko with a bail of UAH 100 million, obliging him to make a bail in the amount of UAH 3 million.

Больше новостей о: detention Ukreximbank Oleksandr Hrytsenko Hrytsenko board chairperson

Archive
News
Poroshenko Again Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case 12:35
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year 12:29
Gas Price For Population Will Be Below UAH 8,550 Per Thousand Cubic Meters In Q1, 2020 - Orzhel 12:25
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair 12:21
more news
Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media 16:09
VAB Bank case: expertise proves the NABU wrong (documents) 14:27
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Gazprom Sends Proposal To Extend Current Gas Transit Contract By 1 Year To Naftogaz 18:44
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
more news
Tymoshenko Offers List Of Her People For Appointment In Exchange For Vote Of Batkivschyna With Servant Of The People During Year - Zelenskyy 12:32
Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair 12:21
Gas Price For Population Will Be Below UAH 8,550 Per Thousand Cubic Meters In Q1, 2020 - Orzhel 12:25
Naftogaz Receives Proposal From Gazprom To Extend Current Transit Contract For 1 Year 12:29
Poroshenko Again Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case 12:35
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok