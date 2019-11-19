Ukreximbank Announces Competition For Post Of Board Chair

The State Export-Import Bank (Ukreximbank) announced a competition for the post of chairperson of the board.

The Ministry of Finance has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision of the Supervisory Board of November 15, 2019, a competitive selection is announced for the post of chairperson of the board of the State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine JSC.

The acceptance of documents from applicants for participation in the competitive selection for the post of chairperson of the bank’s board is announced.

Candidates who wish to participate in the competition must provide the initial set of documents for the Odgers Berndtson (Talent Advisors LLC) recruiting company by 6:00 p.m., Kyiv time, on December 2, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 16, the Security Service of Ukraine detained the board chairperson of Ukreximbank, Oleksandr Hrytsenko, on the grounds of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 255 (creation of a criminal organization), Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or its possession by abuse of official position), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of funds and other property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code.

On November 18, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to arrest Hrytsenko with a bail of UAH 100 million, obliging him to make a bail in the amount of UAH 3 million.