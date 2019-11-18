subscribe to newsletter
  Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Poroshenko's Speech At NSDC For Pressure On Judges Of Kyiv District Court
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered a linguistic examination of the speech of former president Petro Poroshenko at the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) for pressure on judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The examination should establish whether in the speech of Poroshenko at the NSDC meeting on April 18 there are signs (appeals, statements, requests, proposals, orders, criticism, etc.), including those addressed to third parties, which can be regarded as: influence in any form (moral pressure or any other) on the judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, which decided on the case of PrivatBank; disrespect for the judges of the said court; collection, storage, use and dissemination of information orally or otherwise in order to prevent the judges from fulfilling their official duties or exert influence (pressure, interference, etc.) in order to infringe on their independence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Pavlo Vovk, believes that Poroshenko is an enemy of the judiciary.

