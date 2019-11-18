subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.4
26.4 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail
18 November 2019, Monday, 18:52 13
Politics 2019-11-19T00:30:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail

Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail

fight, Liashko, Oleh Liashko, Andrii Herus, Herus

The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the court to take into custody the former head of the Radical Party faction, former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko, who is suspected of violent acts against the chairman of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andrii Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

The press service of the Prosecutor's Office has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"A petition was sent to the court to select a preventive measure in the form of detention," the press service said.

The local Boryspil court will consider the petition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor’s Office served Liashko with a notice of suspicion of violent acts against Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

Больше новостей о: fight Liashko Oleh Liashko Andrii Herus Herus

Archive
News
Court Orders Linguistic Examination Of Poroshenko’s Speech At NSDC For Pressure On Judges Of Kyiv District Court 18:56
Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail 18:52
Court Orders NACB To Open Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Head Bakanov On Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power 18:48
Gazprom Sends Proposal To Extend Current Gas Transit Contract By 1 Year To Naftogaz 18:44
Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Ukreximbank Head Hrytsenko And Sets Bail Of UAH 100 Million – Fryz 18:40
more news
Bohdan deliberate to take away bakhmatyuk's assets through arma - media 16:09
VAB Bank case: expertise proves the NABU wrong (documents) 14:27
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 14:16
more news
Prosecutor’s Office Serves Ex-MP Liashko With Notice Of Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 14:16
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine 13:55
Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election 14:02
SBI Sends To PGO Draft Notice Of Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:08
Russia Transfers To Ukraine Berdiansk And Nikopol Vessels And Yany-Kapu Tugboat Captured In Kerch Strait - Foreign Affairs Ministry Of Russia 14:13
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok