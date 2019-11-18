Prosecutor's Office Asks Court To Arrest Ex-MP Liashko Without Alternative Bail

The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the court to take into custody the former head of the Radical Party faction, former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Liashko, who is suspected of violent acts against the chairman of the Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andrii Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.

The press service of the Prosecutor's Office has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

"A petition was sent to the court to select a preventive measure in the form of detention," the press service said.

The local Boryspil court will consider the petition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor’s Office served Liashko with a notice of suspicion of violent acts against Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.