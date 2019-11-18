subscribe to newsletter
18 November 2019
Court Orders NACB To Open Criminal Proceedings Against SBU Head Bakanov On Suspicion Of Abuse Of Power

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings against the Security Service of Ukraine’s head Ivan Bakanov on suspicion of abuse of power and a number of other criminal offenses.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court issued the order on November 8 based on a complaint from an unnamed citizen.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier the High Anti-Corruption Court recently refused to order the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings against Bakanov.

