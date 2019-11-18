subscribe to newsletter
  Russia Transfers To Ukraine Berdiansk And Nikopol Vessels And Yany-Kapu Tugboat Captured In Kerch Strait - Foreign Affairs Ministry Of Russia
Russia Transfers To Ukraine Berdiansk And Nikopol Vessels And Yany-Kapu Tugboat Captured In Kerch Strait - Foreign Affairs Ministry Of Russia

Russia transferred to Ukraine the Berdiansk and Nikopol armored artillery boats captured in the Kerch Strait, as well as the Yany-Kapu tugboat.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On November 18, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy were transferred to the Ukrainian side,” the statement reads.

It is noted that these ships are material evidence in the ongoing criminal process in Russia, and their transfer to custody of the Ukrainian side became possible due to the fact that the Russian competent authorities completed the necessary investigative actions in relation to the vessels and their presence on the territory of Russia to continue the criminal process not required.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners in the 35 for 35 format.

Among the transferred prisoners were 24 sailors detained on November 25, 2018 in the Kerch Strait.

