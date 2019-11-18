subscribe to newsletter
Ukrainian news
SBI Sends To PGO Draft Notice Of Suspicion To Poroshenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) a draft notice on suspicion to former President Petro Poroshenko.

The press service of the SBI has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The draft suspicion was prepared and sent to the prosecutor's office as part of a pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings regarding the alleged unlawful influence on the competition for the selection of candidates for the appointment of members of the High Council of Public Justice in March-May 2019," the statement reads.

It is noted that the document refers to the suspicion of the fifth President of Ukraine in committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 109 (actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power) and Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal Code.

Besides, investigators of the SBI sent to the prosecutor’s office a draft submission to the Verkhovna Rada on consent to prosecute Poroshenko, who is currently the MP of the European Solidarity party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court allowed the State Bureau of Investigation to seize copies of the decrees of former President Petro Poroshenko on holding a competition for the selection of candidates for the High Council of Public Justice in the Presidential Administration.

