Lutsenko Met With Zelenskyy And Bohdan At Home During Presidential Election

Former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko met with then-Presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskyy and lawyer Andrii Bohdan at his home during the presidential election.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We met several times when I was at the PGO. During the election, I met with Mr. Zelenskyy and Mr. Bohdan several times. Before the announcement of the election campaign, it seems, somewhere in November, and after the announcement. These were interesting meetings. We met even at my home,” he said.

According to him, the main task of the meetings was to ensure that the election was held without using a law enforcement structure, without a bribery system that could be used.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko considers his relations with Zelenskyy to be good, but did not meet with him after the election.

