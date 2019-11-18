subscribe to newsletter
Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine

Lutsenko Accuses Former U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch Of Meddling In Law Enforcement Activities Of Ukraine

Yurii Lutsenko, Marie Yovanovitch, former prosecutor general

Former Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko accuses Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador of the United States of America to Ukraine, of meddling in Ukraine’s law enforcement activities.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainska Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the framework of the official SBU case, according to the decision provided by the Ukrainian court, we found that the NACB employees officially leak the procedural documentation to the American embassy. They provide suspicions, information about the investigative actions, certificates of criminal proceedings, including Burisma,” Lutsenko said.

The ex-Prosecutor General noted that he never said this out loud, because he thought it was to the Kremlin’s joy to report that the U.S. embassy was trying to establish total control over the law enforcement system of Ukraine.

"My position is that the embassy wanted to control the PGO in the same way that it controlled the activities of the NACB," Lutsenko added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the criminal proceedings on alleged abuse of official position by officials of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources when issuing special permits for the use of subsoil by the Burisma group of companies were closed in 2017 due to an ineffective investigation by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

