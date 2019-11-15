subscribe to newsletter
Court Frees MP Skorokhod’s Husband Aliakin, Places Him Under House Arrest

A Kyiv court has freed Oleksii Aliakin, the husband of Member of Parliament Hanna Skorokhod of the Servant of the People faction, and placed him under house arrest from 09:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.

The court issued the relevant decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prosecutor's office insisted on extradition arrest of Aliakin, but the court decided to place him under house arrest from 09:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m.

The prosecutor's office intends to appeal against the court’s decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Aliakin once applied for Ukrainian citizenship by providing false information to the State Migration Service.

On November 14, Skorokhod announced that her husband had been detained because of her vote.

Aliakin is the owner of the Ukrainian-based LLC Progress Construction Plant, which engages in construction of residential and non-residential buildings.

He is linked to businessman Pavlo Fuchs.

Aliakin, who is the former owner of the Pushkino bank in Russia, declared himself bankrupt in 2013.

He owed RUB 500 million (about UAH 180 million) to creditors.

Alyakin left Russia for Ukraine the same year.

In December 2015, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow ordered his arrest in absentia on suspicion of organizing the theft of large amounts of money from the Pushkino bank.

Aliakin was put on the federal wanted list on September 24, 2015, and the Interpol issued a notice for him on November 20, 2015.

