Court Arrests All Property Of MP Dubnevych

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered an arrest of the property of Verkhovna Rada Member Yaroslav Dubnevych (For the Future group).

A law enforcement source has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the arrest was imposed on a number of real estate objects, in particular apartments, houses and land plots in Lviv region.

Besides, corporate rights in a number of enterprises, several watches and paintings were arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubnevych left the remand prison after paying UAH 90 million of bail.

On November 7, the Anti-Corruption Court arrested Dubnevych and set a bail of UAH 90 million.

Earlier, the court refused to arrest Dubnevych and set a bail of UAH 100 million.