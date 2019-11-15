subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.4
26.4 26.9
˟
15 November 2019, Friday, 18:13 6
Politics 2019-11-15T18:15:22+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests All Property Of MP Dubnevych

Court Arrests All Property Of MP Dubnevych

arrest, Yaroslav Dubnevych, property arrest, High Anti-Corruption Court, Dubnevych

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered an arrest of the property of Verkhovna Rada Member Yaroslav Dubnevych (For the Future group).

A law enforcement source has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to him, the arrest was imposed on a number of real estate objects, in particular apartments, houses and land plots in Lviv region.

Besides, corporate rights in a number of enterprises, several watches and paintings were arrested.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dubnevych left the remand prison after paying UAH 90 million of bail.

On November 7, the Anti-Corruption Court arrested Dubnevych and set a bail of UAH 90 million.

Earlier, the court refused to arrest Dubnevych and set a bail of UAH 100 million.

Больше новостей о: arrest Yaroslav Dubnevych property arrest High Anti-Corruption Court Dubnevych

Archive
News
Court Frees MP Skorokhod’s Husband Aliakin, Places Him Under House Arrest 18:16
Court Arrests All Property Of MP Dubnevych 18:13
Poroshenko Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case 18:09
MP Vereschuk Decides To Resign As Representative Of Cabinet In Rada 18:06
2 Military Men Killed, 4 Injured By Explosion During Ammunition Disposal In Arsenal In Balakliia In Kharkiv Region 18:02
more news
Ukraine Becomes Bargaining Chip For United States – Prystaiko 18:37
Rada Adopts 2020 State Budget 18:18
Ukraine's GDP Up 4.2% In Q3 18:23
Court Arrests Ex-MP Onyschenko’s EUR 0.5 Million With Estonian Bank 13:31
No Zelenskyy-Putin Bilateral Meeting Planned Yet – Prystaiko 13:34
more news
Ukraine Becomes Bargaining Chip For United States – Prystaiko 18:37
Rada Adopts 2020 State Budget 18:18
Servant Of The People Considering Possibility Of Replacing MPs Poliakov And Skorohod With Other Non-Factional MPs 13:36
Rada Approves 2020 Budget Estimate Of UAH 2 Billion For Its Operations 18:28
Arakhamia To Raise Issue Of Expulsion Of MP Skorohod 18:33
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok