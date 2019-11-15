Poroshenko Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case

Former President Petro Poroshenko did not come for interrogation to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) in the case of the Ilovaisk tragedy, he was again summoned for November 19.

A source in the authority announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"He did not come today. But they are waiting for him on November 19," he said.

Poroshenko is summoned for interrogation in the case of the Ilovaisk tragedy.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka said in an interview with one of the publications that Poroshenko was summoned for interrogation on Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Prosecutor General’s Office started re-examining officials in the Ilovaisk tragedy case.