subscribe to newsletter
24.1 24.4
26.4 26.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • MP Vereschuk Decides To Resign As Representative Of Cabinet In Rada
15 November 2019, Friday, 18:06 4
Politics 2019-11-15T18:30:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
MP Vereschuk Decides To Resign As Representative Of Cabinet In Rada

MP Vereschuk Decides To Resign As Representative Of Cabinet In Rada

Verkhovna Rada, Cabinet of Ministers, MP, Servant of the People, Iryna Vereschuk, Vereschuk

Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People) decided to resign as a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament.

She said this to journalists on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yes, I am resigning personally (on my own initiative), I wrote a statement and I think that I will be more needed in the walls of the parliament," she said.

Vereschuk noted that she had a conversation with Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk and they did not find mutual understanding, common grounds on the methods of communication between the parliament and the government, as the Prime Minister has his own vision on this matter.

"The forms of communication between the parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers that I proposed did not find support from the Prime Minister. He believes that this should be done differently," she stressed.

Vereschuk stressed that there are many shortcomings in communication when bills are submitted to the parliament hall, which are then postponed or find no support, or are voted against the opinion of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, according to the MP, Olena Shuliak, the MP from the Servant of the People, may become a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, has denied Vereschuk’s dismissal from the post of the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada because of her refusal to support bill No.2178-10 on launching the land market.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Cabinet of Ministers MP Servant of the People Iryna Vereschuk Vereschuk

Archive
News
Court Frees MP Skorokhod’s Husband Aliakin, Places Him Under House Arrest 18:16
Court Arrests All Property Of MP Dubnevych 18:13
Poroshenko Ignores PGO Interrogation In Ilovaisk Tragedy Case 18:09
MP Vereschuk Decides To Resign As Representative Of Cabinet In Rada 18:06
2 Military Men Killed, 4 Injured By Explosion During Ammunition Disposal In Arsenal In Balakliia In Kharkiv Region 18:02
more news
Ukraine Becomes Bargaining Chip For United States – Prystaiko 18:37
Rada Adopts 2020 State Budget 18:18
Ukraine's GDP Up 4.2% In Q3 18:23
Court Arrests Ex-MP Onyschenko’s EUR 0.5 Million With Estonian Bank 13:31
No Zelenskyy-Putin Bilateral Meeting Planned Yet – Prystaiko 13:34
more news
Ukraine Becomes Bargaining Chip For United States – Prystaiko 18:37
Rada Adopts 2020 State Budget 18:18
Servant Of The People Considering Possibility Of Replacing MPs Poliakov And Skorohod With Other Non-Factional MPs 13:36
Rada Approves 2020 Budget Estimate Of UAH 2 Billion For Its Operations 18:28
Arakhamia To Raise Issue Of Expulsion Of MP Skorohod 18:33
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok