MP Vereschuk Decides To Resign As Representative Of Cabinet In Rada

Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People) decided to resign as a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament.

She said this to journalists on the sidelines of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yes, I am resigning personally (on my own initiative), I wrote a statement and I think that I will be more needed in the walls of the parliament," she said.

Vereschuk noted that she had a conversation with Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk and they did not find mutual understanding, common grounds on the methods of communication between the parliament and the government, as the Prime Minister has his own vision on this matter.

"The forms of communication between the parliament and the Cabinet of Ministers that I proposed did not find support from the Prime Minister. He believes that this should be done differently," she stressed.

Vereschuk stressed that there are many shortcomings in communication when bills are submitted to the parliament hall, which are then postponed or find no support, or are voted against the opinion of the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers.

At the same time, according to the MP, Olena Shuliak, the MP from the Servant of the People, may become a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairperson of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, has denied Vereschuk’s dismissal from the post of the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada because of her refusal to support bill No.2178-10 on launching the land market.