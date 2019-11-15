Servant Of The People Considering Possibility Of Replacing MPs Poliakov And Skorohod With Other Non-Factional MPs

Servant Of The People Considering Possibility Of Replacing MPs Poliakov And Skorohod With Other Non-Factional

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada is considering the possibility of replacing members of the faction Anton Poliakov and Hanna Skorokhod with other non-factional MPs.

The first deputy chairperson of the faction, Oleksandr Kornienko, announced this to journalists, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Initially, Hanna Skorohod announced this to journalists.

“They just announced that out of the non-faction MPs two people will come in our place. We don’t know who,” she said.

Kornienko confirmed her words.

“There is such an opportunity, there are many non-factional ones who want to become a Servant of the People team. I will not be disclosing it now, but there will be a check, there will be an interview. I think the faction’s decision will be in this regard,” said the first deputy chairperson of the Servant of the People.

The MP also noted that members of the committee on energy and housing and utility services will transfer information about Skorohod's illegal actions to law enforcement officers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, the Servant of the People decided to expel MPs Skorokhod and Poliakov from the faction.