PGO To Dismiss Prosecutor Kulik

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) intends to dismiss prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulik.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka said this in an interview with the Current Time publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fact is that he did not come for testing (recertification of employees of the PGO). The law leaves us no other way but to say goodbye to Kostiantyn Hennadiyovych," said the Prosecutor General.

Riaboshapka noted that at first Kulik did not come for tests, and then fell ill, and now the Prosecutor General’s Office is waiting when he gain strength and health and come to it.

Besides, Riaboshapka recalled that the Office of the Prosecutor General will begin to function from January 1 and only recertified prosecutors will be able to work there, and Kulik is not.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law establishing the Office of the Prosecutor General.

