  Court Refuses To Arrest Board Chair Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set UAH 5 Million Bail
15 November 2019, Friday, 13:16
The High Anti-Corruption Court refused to arrest the board chairperson of the Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Oleksandr Pisaruk, and set him a bail of UAH 5 million.

The court announced this decision on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pisaruk is required to pay a bail within 5 days.

In case of paying a bail, Pisaruk is obliged to deposit his passport for travel abroad, as well as wear an electronic bracelet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest board chairperson of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Oleksandr Pisaruk, and set the bail at UAH 30 million.

The NACB along with the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) detained seven people suspected of embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The NACB also detained and released the board chairperson of the Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Pisaruk.

Pisaruk is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan of the National Bank.

