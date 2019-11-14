subscribe to newsletter
Ukraine Becomes Bargaining Chip For United States – Prystaiko

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, considers that Ukraine has become a bargaining chip for the United States in the scandal involving impeachment of President of the United States, Donald Trump.

The minister said this in the interview for the BBC Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the minister, Ukraine requests the United States not to use it as a bargaining chip which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said many times.

Prystaiko noted that the relations with the United States are the formula for security in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, Trump published a verbatim of the July 25 talk with Zelenskyy.

On it, he asked Zelenskyy to settle the situation regarding closure of the case against Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president of the United States, Joseph Biden.

The House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress is initiating the procedure of Trump’s impeachment over alleged pressure on Zelenskyy during the phone conversation.

