subscribe to newsletter
24.2 24.5
26.5 27
˟
14 November 2019, Thursday, 18:23 11
Economy 2019-11-15T00:30:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine's GDP Up 4.2% In Q3

Ukraine's GDP Up 4.2% In Q3

GDP, State Statistics Service, gross domestic product

According to preliminary data, in the period of July-September 2018, the real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.2% year over year.

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In comparison with the GDP in the second quarter of 2019, the real GDP grew by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2019 (adjusted for the seasonal factor; excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The State Statistics Service specifies figures of the real gross domestic product during a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of April-June 2018, the real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.6% year over year.

In 2018, the real GDP increased by 3.3% compared with 2017 (at constant prices of 2010) to UAH 3,558.706 billion (at actual prices) (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

In April 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget resolution for 2019-2021.

The document provides for GDP growth of 3.6% in 2019, inflation of 6.5%, a rise in producer prices by 7.2%, and the hryvnia exchange rate of 30.5 UAH / USD.

Больше новостей о: GDP State Statistics Service gross domestic product

Archive
News
Ukraine Becomes Bargaining Chip For United States – Prystaiko 18:37
Arakhamia To Raise Issue Of Expulsion Of MP Skorohod 18:33
Rada Approves 2020 Budget Estimate Of UAH 2 Billion For Its Operations 18:28
Ukraine's GDP Up 4.2% In Q3 18:23
Rada Adopts 2020 State Budget 18:18
more news
Rada To Lift Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From October 2020, Limit Their Purchase By Foreigners Till 2024 15:58
Defendants Pay PrivatBank GBP 10 Million In Implementation Of London Appeal Court Ruling 18:03
Finance Ministry Attracts UAH 202.8 Billion, USD 3.8 Billion And EUR 189 Million From Government Bonds’ Placement To State Budget In 10M 14:11
Rada To Ban Distribution Of Plastic And Oxodegradable Plastic Bags With The Width Of Up To 50 Microns From 2022 14:08
Prosecutor’s Office Prepares Liashko’s Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 18:01
more news
Zelenskyy: Wage Arrears Paid To Miners 13:38
Spain Refuses To Provide Political Asylum To Ex-MP Onyschenko 13:42
Rada Adopts 2020 State Budget 18:18
Rada To Ban Distribution Of Plastic And Oxodegradable Plastic Bags With The Width Of Up To 50 Microns From 2022 14:08
NACB Searches Presidential Office Within Case Against Department Head Kondzelia – Sytnik 13:24
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok