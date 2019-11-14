Ukraine's GDP Up 4.2% In Q3

According to preliminary data, in the period of July-September 2018, the real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.2% year over year.

The State Statistics Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In comparison with the GDP in the second quarter of 2019, the real GDP grew by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2019 (adjusted for the seasonal factor; excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

The State Statistics Service specifies figures of the real gross domestic product during a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the period of April-June 2018, the real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 4.6% year over year.

In 2018, the real GDP increased by 3.3% compared with 2017 (at constant prices of 2010) to UAH 3,558.706 billion (at actual prices) (excluding the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol).

In April 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget resolution for 2019-2021.

The document provides for GDP growth of 3.6% in 2019, inflation of 6.5%, a rise in producer prices by 7.2%, and the hryvnia exchange rate of 30.5 UAH / USD.