Zelenskyy: Wage Arrears Paid To Miners

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states that the wage arrears to miners have been paid.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The debt to miners of Donbas, Luhansk region, Volyn and Lviv regions was paid yesterday. The Finance Ministry channelled UAH 1 billion. The funds are in accounts of the state-owned coalmines," he wrote.

He noted that guarantee of domestic production of coal is very important for the energy independence of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, miners of two coalmines stopped their rallies.