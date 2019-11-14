No Zelenskyy-Putin Bilateral Meeting Planned Yet – Prystaiko

Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine, Vadym Prystaiko, states that a bilateral meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is not being planned yet.

The minister said this at a briefing dedicated to results of a meeting with Alexander Schallenberg, Austria’ Minister for Europe, Integration, and Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prystaiko notes that so far, only a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) is being planned.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the minister said that the offer of former Kazakh president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, was a purely diplomatic gesture.