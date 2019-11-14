Court Arrests Ex-MP Onyschenko’s EUR 0.5 Million With Estonian Bank

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested EUR 0.5 million of former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Onyschenko, with an Estonian bank.

The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the detectives, on September 20, Onyschenko transferred EUR 500,000 from his account with a Russian bank to an Estonian one.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) accomplished an investigation against Onyschenko.