NACB Searches Presidential Office Within Case Against Department Head Kondzelia – Sytnik

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has conducted a search at the Presidential Office within the case upon involvement of head of the public information access department, Svitlana Kondzelia, in swindling.

Director of the National Anticorruption Bureau, Artem Sytnik, said this on the Channel 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the High Anti-Corruption Court had granted special permit for carrying out of the search.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB has notified Kondzelia of suspicion of embezzlement of USD 150,000.

The Presidential Office did not expect Kondzelia to be detained.