13 November 2019, Wednesday, 18:05
President Office Suspends Kondzelia As Department Of Access To Public Information Director

The Office of the President has suspended Svitlana Kondzelia as the director of the Department of Access to Public Information of the Office of the President.

A source in the Office of the President has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, Kondzelia was suspended due to the fact that she is suspected of fraudulent possession of USD 150,000, and the investigation of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB).

So far, the decision to dismiss her has not been made.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB in-absentia notified founder / former board chairperson of VAB Bank, Denys Maltsev, of suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan allocated by the National Bank of Ukraine.

