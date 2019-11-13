subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.6
26.65 27.15
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Defendants Pay PrivatBank GBP 10 Million In Implementation Of London Appeal Court Ruling
13 November 2019, Wednesday, 18:03 15
Economy 2019-11-14T03:45:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Defendants Pay PrivatBank GBP 10 Million In Implementation Of London Appeal Court Ruling

Defendants Pay PrivatBank GBP 10 Million In Implementation Of London Appeal Court Ruling

PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, PrivatBank nationalization, London Court of Appeal

Defendants have paid PrivatBank GBP 10 million in implementation of a ruling by the London Court of Appeal.

The bank announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This ruling was issued by the court on October 15, 2019. It confirmed that the English court has jurisdiction over PrivatBank’s fraud claim against businessmen Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Commercial Court has suspended the proceedings in the case filed by former shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate the agreement on sale of the bank.

The London Court of Appeal confirmed on October 15 that an English court has jurisdiction over PrivatBank’s lawsuit against its former owners Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.

Больше новостей о: PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoiskyi PrivatBank nationalization London Court of Appeal

Archive
News
President Office Suspends Kondzelia As Department Of Access To Public Information Director 18:05
Defendants Pay PrivatBank GBP 10 Million In Implementation Of London Appeal Court Ruling 18:03
Prosecutor’s Office Prepares Liashko’s Suspicion Of Beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus At Boryspil Airport 18:01
Rada To Lift Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From October 2020, Limit Their Purchase By Foreigners Till 2024 15:58
Police Searching For Vlogger Sharii Suspected Of Spreading Fake News About Crime 14:15
more news
NACB Asking Court To Arrest Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set Bail Of UAH 30 Million 14:10
Allseeds Black Sea Terminal - No. 1 Ukrainian oil supplier for export 11:30 Press release
Antimonopoly Committee Uncovers Signs Of MHP Monopoly On Chicken Market 17:53
Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Union: Electricity Prices In Many Regions Decrease By 12% 17:58
Zelenskyy Names Synehubov Poltava Governor 14:06
more news
Rada Appoints Shapran NBU Council Member 14:47
NACB Notifies UkrOboronProm Ex-Director General Bukin Of Suspicion Of Declaring False Information 13:51
Rada To Lift Moratorium On Agricultural Land Sale From October 2020, Limit Their Purchase By Foreigners Till 2024 15:58
Monetary Base Up 0.2% To UAH 441.8 Billion In October 13:55
Zelenskyy Names Synehubov Poltava Governor 14:06
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok