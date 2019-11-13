Defendants Pay PrivatBank GBP 10 Million In Implementation Of London Appeal Court Ruling

Defendants have paid PrivatBank GBP 10 million in implementation of a ruling by the London Court of Appeal.

The bank announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This ruling was issued by the court on October 15, 2019. It confirmed that the English court has jurisdiction over PrivatBank’s fraud claim against businessmen Ihor Kolomoiskyi and Hennadii Boholiubov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Commercial Court has suspended the proceedings in the case filed by former shareholders of PrivatBank seeking to invalidate the agreement on sale of the bank.

