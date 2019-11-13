Police Searching For Vlogger Sharii Suspected Of Spreading Fake News About Crime

The Kyiv city police has not withdrawn YouTube vlogger, Anatolii Sharii, from the wanted list and continues searching for him under suspicion of spreading false information about a crime.

This follows from the database of the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Sharii is being searched for by the Solomiyanskyi district police department.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to initiate extradition and cancelled the search and in-absentia arrest of Sharii.

Later, it ruled to launch additional investigation into his case.