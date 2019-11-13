Rada To Ban Distribution Of Plastic And Oxodegradable Plastic Bags With The Width Of Up To 50 Microns From 2022

Rada To Ban Distribution Of Plastic And Oxodegradable Plastic Bags With The Width Of Up To 50 Microns From 202

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to impose a ban on distribution of plastic and oxodegradable plastic bags with the width of up to 50 microns throughout retail chains and restaurants from January 1, 2022.

A total of 365 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2051-1 as a basis, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to gradually introduce restrictions on production, use and distribution of household chemicals containing phosphates and chlorine substances.