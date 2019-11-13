subscribe to newsletter
Population's Deposits With Banks Up 3.6% To UAH 528.6 Billion In October

Population's Deposits With Banks Up 3.6% To UAH 528.6 Billion In October

In compliance with the latest data provided by the National Bank of Ukraine, in October, the funds deposited by individuals on accounts of commercial banks in the hryvnia and foreign currency rose by 3.6% from UAH 528.605 billion as at October 1 to UAH 528.605 billion as at November 1.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from the data provided by the NBU.

In the year to date, the funds deposited by individuals on accounts of commercial banks rose by 5.4% from UAH 501.7 billion.

In October, the hryvnia deposits with commercial banks rose by 1.7% to UAH 295 billion as at November 1.

In October, the foreign currency deposits of the population in the hryvnia equivalent rose by 6.3% to UAH 233.6 billion.

In October, deposits of legal entities with Ukrainian commercial banks (both in the hryvnia and foreign currency) rose by 2.1% to UAH 442.8 billion as at November 1.

In October, the average interest rate on the hryvnia deposits for legal entities decreased by 0.5 p.p. to 12.5% and the average interest rate on the hryvnia deposits for individuals decreased by 0.1 p.p. to 14.5%.

In October, the average interest rate on the foreign currency deposits for legal entities made 1.9% and the average interest rate on the foreign currency deposits for individuals made 2.7%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, population’s deposits with banks rose by 7.3% from UAH 472.2 billion.

