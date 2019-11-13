Banks' Credits To Economy Up 2.1% To UAH 1,011.6 Billion In October

According to current data of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), in October, total credits commercial banks granted to the corporate sector and private persons increased by 2.1% from UAH 990.845 billion as at October 1 to UAH 1,011.615 billion as at November 1.

The NBU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the year to date, banks' credits to the economy have decreased by 5.7% from UAH 1,073.1 billion.

In October, hryvnia credits of banks to legal entities increased by 0.1% to UAH 454.4 billion.

Foreign currency credits of banks to businesses increased by 4.8% from UAH 327.1 billion as at October 1 to UAH 342.7 billion as at November 1.

In October, credits to the population rose by 2% to UAH 210.8 billion.

In October, interest rates on the hryvnia credits for business decreased by 0.7 p.p. to 17% and for the population rose by 0.2 p.p. to 36.1%.

In October, interest rates for foreign currency credits for business decreased by 0.5 p.p. to 4.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the volume of credits to economy rose by 5.9% from UAH 1,016.7 billion.

In 2017, banks' credits to the economy have increased by 1.8% from UAH 998.7 billion.