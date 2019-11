Rada Introduces Imprisonment From 5 Years To Life For Crimes Related To Falsification Of Drugs

The parliament has introduced imprisonment ranging from five years to life with possible confiscation of property for crimes related to falsification of medicines.

The relevant draft law (No. 1152-1) dated September 20 was approved by 363 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the concept of state policy on prevention of falsification of medicines in April.