Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Union: Electricity Prices In Many Regions Decrease By 12%

The Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs says that the price of electricity in many regions of Ukraine has decreased by 10-12%.

The Union of Entrepreneurs has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At that, the Union of Entrepreneurs notes that in Ukraine there have always been problems with monopolization in the energy sector, which create problems with the competitiveness of industrial enterprises that operate in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Utilities Andrii Herus said that since the launch of the new model of the electric energy market (July 1), the cost of electricity for non-residential consumers has decreased by 15-17%.

Since July 1, a new electric energy market has been launched in Ukraine.