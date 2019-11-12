subscribe to newsletter
Rada Terminates MP Lutsenko’s Mandate

The parliament has terminated the parliamentary mandate of Member of Parliament Iryna Lutsenko of the European Solidarity faction.

The relevant parliamentary resolution was approved by 275 votes, with only 226 required for its approval, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Lutsenko was elected to the parliament on the European Solidarity party’s list.

She was the deputy chair of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction in the eighth parliament and former president Petro Poroshenko’s representative in the parliament from April 2017 to May 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lutsenko recently decided to relinquish her parliamentary mandate because of heart problems.

Former deputy minister of energy and coal industry Natalia Boiko will replace Lutsenko in the parliament.

