12 November 2019, Tuesday, 17:46 11
2019-11-13
IMF Mission To Arrive In Ukraine For Meetings With Authorities On November 14

A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Ukraine for meetings with the Ukrainian authorities on November 14.

The International Monetary Fund announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An IMF mission led by Mr. Ron van Rooden will begin work in Kyiv this Thursday, November 14, 2019, to continue discussions on the new program with government officials," said Goesta Ljungman, the International Monetary Fund’s Resident Representative in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an IMF mission worked in Ukraine from September 12 to 26.

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund reached agreement on a new Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) in October 2018.

The new SBA, with a requested access of SDR 2.8 billion (the equivalent to USD 3.9 billion), will provide an anchor for the authorities’ economic policies during 2019.

Building on progress made under the EFF arrangement in reducing macro-economic vulnerabilities, it will focus in particular on continuing with fiscal consolidation and reducing inflation, as well as reforms to strengthen tax administration, the financial sector, and the energy sector.

