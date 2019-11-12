subscribe to newsletter
24.35 24.65
26.8 27.3
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Asking Court To Arrest Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set Bail Of UAH 30 Million
12 November 2019, Tuesday, 14:10 57
Politics 2019-11-13T01:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Asking Court To Arrest Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set Bail Of UAH 30 Million

NACB Asking Court To Arrest Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set Bail Of UAH 30 Million

NACB, arrest, SACPO, High Anti-Corruption Court, Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Oleksandr Pisaruk

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest board chairperson of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Oleksandr Pisaruk, and set the bail at UAH 30 million.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that the appeal would soon be submitted to the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB along with the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) detained seven people suspected of embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Supervisory board chairperson of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Martin Grull, has expressed confidence that board chairperson of the financial institution, Oleksandr Pisaruk, would be cleared of suspicion.

On November 21, the NACB detained Pisaruk however, released immediately after it.

According to a well-informed source in the NACB, Pisaruk was served with charge papers.

Больше новостей о: NACB arrest SACPO High Anti-Corruption Court Raiffeisen Bank Aval Oleksandr Pisaruk

Archive
News
Rada Introduces Imprisonment From 5 Years To Life For Crimes Related To Falsification Of Drugs 18:14
Ukrainian Entrepreneurs Union: Electricity Prices In Many Regions Decrease By 12% 17:58
Antimonopoly Committee Uncovers Signs Of MHP Monopoly On Chicken Market 17:53
Rada Terminates MP Lutsenko’s Mandate 17:51
IMF Mission To Arrive In Ukraine For Meetings With Authorities On November 14 17:46
more news
NACB Asking Court To Arrest Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set Bail Of UAH 30 Million 14:10
Termination Of Minsk Agreements By Ukraine Will Lead To Cancellation Of Sanctions Against Russia – Arakhamia 13:21
Allseeds Black Sea Terminal - No. 1 Ukrainian oil supplier for export 11:30 Press release
NACB Withdraws Memory Stick With Kuchma Contacts On It And Agreements On Large Amounts Of Money Gifted From Ex-MP Dubnevych's Bedroom 13:51
Lawyer Of Los Suspected Of Murdering Ex-Member Of Russia’s Duma Voronenkov Killed During Hunt In Zhytomyr Region 13:57
more news
Riaboshapka Appoints Belousov Donetsk Region Prosecutor 17:31
Termination Of Minsk Agreements By Ukraine Will Lead To Cancellation Of Sanctions Against Russia – Arakhamia 13:21
NACB Notifies UkrOboronProm Ex-Director General Bukin Of Suspicion Of Declaring False Information 13:51
Court Allows SBI To Withdraw Poroshenko’s E-Declarations For 2014-2018 From NACP 13:45
NACB Withdraws Memory Stick With Kuchma Contacts On It And Agreements On Large Amounts Of Money Gifted From Ex-MP Dubnevych's Bedroom 13:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok