NACB Asking Court To Arrest Raiffeisen Bank Aval Pisaruk And Set Bail Of UAH 30 Million

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is requesting the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest board chairperson of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Oleksandr Pisaruk, and set the bail at UAH 30 million.

Ukrainian News Agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that the appeal would soon be submitted to the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NACB along with the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) detained seven people suspected of embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion in a stabilization loan of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Supervisory board chairperson of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Martin Grull, has expressed confidence that board chairperson of the financial institution, Oleksandr Pisaruk, would be cleared of suspicion.

On November 21, the NACB detained Pisaruk however, released immediately after it.

According to a well-informed source in the NACB, Pisaruk was served with charge papers.