12 November 2019, Tuesday, 14:06 15
Politics 2019-11-13T00:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Names Synehubov Poltava Governor

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Synehubov, 36, as the chairperson of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

This follows from respective presidential decree 843, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decree was signed on November 11.

With another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleh Pruhlo as the acting chairperson of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy dismissed Yurii Rakhyvskyi as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) department in Poltava region.

