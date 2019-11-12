subscribe to newsletter
  Monetary Base Up 0.2% To UAH 441.8 Billion In October
12 November 2019
Economy 2019-11-13T00:15:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Monetary Base Up 0.2% To UAH 441.8 Billion In October

In October 2019, the monetary base that includes cash circulating beyond banks as well as reserves of the banks and other money rose by 0.2% from UAH 441.01 billion as at September 1 to UAH 441.847 billion as at November 1.

The National Bank of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, since the start of the year, the monetary base has risen by 1.4% from UAH 435.798 billion.

The monetary base in October rose by 2.1% from UAH 1,305.255 billion as at October 1 to UAH 1,332.676 billion as at November 1.

Since the start of the year, the amount of cash has decreased by 1.6% from UAH 363.629 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the monetary base rose by 9.2% from UAH 399.1 billion.

