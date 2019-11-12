NACB Notifies UkrOboronProm Ex-Director General Bukin Of Suspicion Of Declaring False Information

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has notified former director general of the UkrOboronProm state-run concern, Pavlo Bukin, of suspicion of declaring false information.

Press service of the NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the detectives, in 2016, Bukin did not declare the income, real estate (two apartments worth over UAH 3 million) and a Range Rover SUV worth UAH 10 million, which belong to common law wife of the former director general.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 7, the NACB opened a criminal case upon alleged declaration of false information by Bukin.