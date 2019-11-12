Allseeds Black Sea Terminal - No. 1 Ukrainian oil supplier for export

The Allseeds Black Sea (ABS) vegetable oil terminal took 1st place in the 2019/2020 season among Ukrainian terminals, handling 211 thousand tons of oil or approximately 20% of the total in the country, according to the report of the Stark Shipping agency.

In second place is EVERI (207 thousand tons) and third is Risoil (135 thousand tons). Behind them are UPSS (40 thousand tons), Delta-Wilmar (28 thousand tons), and others.

Such a breakthrough for ABS was made possible by the company’s investments in the development of the enterprise: increasing the tank capacity from 42 to 100 thousand tons and pumping facilities, which allowed the terminal to increase the loading speed to 1200 tons per hour and to increase to 7 vessel loading points at 5 berths of TIS, as well as expanding customer base.

In the current season, Allseeds is also among the 4 leaders in oil exports from Ukraine: 109 thousand tons or 10% of the market.