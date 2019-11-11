subscribe to newsletter
  Proportion Of Ukrainians Whose Hopes Were Justified By New Government's Performance Down From 23% To 17% – Razumkov Center Poll
11 November 2019
Proportion Of Ukrainians Whose Hopes Were Justified By New Government’s Performance Down From 23% To 17% – Razumkov Center Poll

The proportion of Ukrainians whose expectations have been met by the new government’s performance has reduced from 23% to 17.1%, compared with October.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Oleksandr Razumkov Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Research.

This is evidenced by the results of the survey, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the poll, the proportion of respondents who said that the performance of the new government has not lived up to their expectations increased from 9% to 14.4%.

The proportion of respondents who said that the performance of the new government were better than they expected remained unchanged at about 5%.

Besides, 13.2% of the respondents in the poll (12% in October) said they did not expect anything good from the new government and that they have been proven right; 7.1% (6% in October) said that they did not expect anything good from the new government but it has turned out to be even worse than they expected.

Thirty-seven percent of the respondents (40% in October) said it was too early to assess the new government’s performance.

In addition, 6.4% of the respondents were undecided.

The Razumkov Center polled 2,015 adults in all government-controlled territories from November 1 to 7.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 37.5% of the respondents in a poll that the Razumkov Center conducted in November expressed the belief that events in Ukraine were developing in the right direction and 35.4% in the wrong direction.

