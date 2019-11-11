Ex-Presidential Envoy To Cabinet / Chair Of Parliamentary Energy Committee Herus Denies Link Between His Resignation And Fight With Liashko

Ex-Presidential Envoy To Cabinet / Chair Of Parliamentary Energy Committee Herus Denies Link Between His Resig

Former envoy or President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine / chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Utility Services, Andrii Herus, has denied any connection between his resignation and the fight with former MP of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko.

He has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Herus noted that since late August, he has attended none Cabinet meeting, thus have not been fulfilling the functions of President’s envoy for over two months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, Zelenskyy appointed former state secretary of the economic development and trade ministry, Oleksii Perevezentsev, as his envoy to the Cabinet of Ministers instead of Herus.

Liashko put up a fight with Herus at the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv region).