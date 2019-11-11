subscribe to newsletter
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Ex-State Secretary Of Economy Ministry Perevezentsev As His Representative In Cabinet Instead Of Rada Energy Committee Chair Herus
11 November 2019, Monday, 17:39 8
Politics 2019-11-11T17:40:36+02:00
Ukrainian news
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksii Perevezentsev, former State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, as his representative in the Cabinet of Ministers instead of chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utility Services, Andrii Herus.

This is stated in decrees Nos.838-839 of November 11, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“To appoint Perevezentsev Oleksii Yuriyovych as the Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (non-staff),” the decree reads.

By another decree, Zelenskyy dismissed Herus from that post.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, Zelenskyy appointed Herus as his representative in the Cabinet of Ministers.

On September 25, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed State Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade Oleksii Perevezentsev.

