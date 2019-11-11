subscribe to newsletter
  Riaboshapka Appoints Belousov Donetsk Region Prosecutor
11 November 2019, Monday, 17:31 9
Politics 2019-11-11T18:15:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Riaboshapka Appoints Belousov Donetsk Region Prosecutor

prosecutor, Donetsk region, Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, Yevhen Belousov

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Yevhen Belousov as a Prosecutor of Donetsk region.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On November 11, Deputy Prosecutor General Giunduz Mamedov introduced Belousov to a team of the regional prosecutor's office.

Belousov was born on March 31, 1984 in Kyiv region.

He has been working in prosecution authorities since 2010.

Prior to this appointment, he served as the First Deputy Military Prosecutor of the Joints Forces.

He has the state award For Military Service to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Riaboshapka appointed deputy prosecutor of Chernivtsi region Adrian Dutkovskyi as a prosecutor of Chernivtsi region.

News
