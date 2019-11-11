subscribe to newsletter
  Court Orders NACB To Open Treason And Espionage Case Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak
Court Orders NACB To Open Treason And Espionage Case Against SBU Ex-Head Hrytsak

NACB, espionage, Hrytsak, high treason, Vasyl Hrytsak, High Anti-Corruption Court

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) to open criminal proceedings against the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Vasyl Hrytsak, on suspicion of high treason and espionage.

This is stated in court documents, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A court complaint was filed against the National Anti-Corruption Bureau because of inaction.

The complainant has not been identified.

The complainant filed a criminal complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau on October 4, accusing the former chairman of the Security Service of Ukraine of abusing his office, exceeding his authority, forgery, embezzlement, treason, and espionage.

However, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau did not open criminal proceedings.

The court ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open criminal proceedings based on this criminal complaint on October 25.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau earlier opened criminal proceedings against Hrytsak and the Security Service of Ukraine’s former deputy head Pavlo Demchin on suspicion of abuse of office and bribery.

